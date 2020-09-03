’Not a single portion left’: Students in Sweden school ‘loved’ NEISD’s famous enchilada recipe

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio school district’s popular enchilada recipe has made its way to Sweden — and it was a hit there too.

The school lunch staple was served up at a school in Stockholm, the North East Independent School District said in a recent Facebook post.

A screenshot of a post on the “TIPS for School Meals That Rock” Facebook group shows trays of enchiladas smothered in chili and cheese, saying they were inspired by NEISD’s recipe.

“The kids in our school loved it,” the post said. “Not a single portion left.”

NEISD's famous ENCHILADA recipe made it all the way to a school in Stockholm, Sweden! We love this a whole enchiLOTa! #theNEISDway Posted by North East Independent School District - NEISD on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Restaurang Mättpunkten/Annersta in Stockholm said they have served the dish twice.

NEISD released the coveted recipe in the fall after “years” of requests.

You can watch a step-by-step video that gives a breakdown of the recipe, from the sauce to the chili to the bubbling cheese in the video player at the top of this article.

Watch a video below of an NEISD cafeteria manager sharing her secret to making Wednesday lunch favorite: