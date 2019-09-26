Video: NEISD shares famous enchilada recipe

SAN ANTONIO – It's finally here! North East Independent School District is fulfilling all the nostalgia vibes by sharing its famous enchilada recipe.

"For years we have been getting asked about our famous enchilada recipe and today in honor of ENCHILADA WEDNESDAY, we are releasing a step-by-step video guide so you can enjoy them any day of the week," a Facebook post from NEISD says.

Here's the breakdown: (You seriously need to watch the "Tasty" style video, too!)

STEP ONE - The Enchilada Sauce

Combine: 3 ounces flour 2 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon cumin 1/2 teaspoons black pepper 2 2/3 tablespoons chili powder 1 teaspoon granulated garlic 1/2 teaspoon oregano

Mix dry ingredients together. Heat two-thirds cup oil in saucepan. Add seasoning and mix together. Slowly add two cups of water and whisk to prevent clumps. Simmer for 30-45 minutes.

STEP TWO - The Enchilada Chili

Combine: 1/3 cup flour 1/2 tablespoon salt 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic 1 3/4 teaspoons onion powder 1/2 tablespoon cumin 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 1 1/4 tablespoons chili powder

Mix dry ingredients together. Brown 12 ounces of ground beef on stove top. Stir in the seasoning mix and cook two more minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups of water. Add 1 1/4 cup canned tomatoes (with juice). Add 2 1/4 ounces of tomato paste. Mix together, bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Simmer for 30 minutes.

STEP THREE - The Enchiladas

Steam 36 corn tortillas Place 1/2 ounce of cheese on each tortilla Arrange in greased pan Pour the enchilada sauce Top with cheese Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbly Top with chili

STEP FOUR - Eat 36 enchiladas (We're joking, don't do that.) #SharingIsCaring

Watch the full step-by-step video on how to make the legendary enchiladas here.