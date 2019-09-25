Map shows where to find pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO - How do you mend a jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!

Monday was the start of fall and pumpkin patches are popping up in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

The map below details the location of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit.

The heaviest pumpkin on record was grown by Mathias Willemijns and was officially weighed Oct. 9, 2016. The record-breaking gourd weighed 2,624.6 pounds, according to Guinness World Records.

Pumpkin carving pro-tip: Pick a pumpkin with a flat surface to make carving easier.

Pumpkin Particulars:

Pumpkins are part of the gourd family, which includes squash and cucumbers.

Pumpkins grow on every continent except Antarctica.

Pumpkins are made up of 90% water.

There are more than 30 varieties of pumpkins.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

