U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) will be joining U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel, and a delegation of six other representatives for a press conference after visiting Fort Hood to perform their oversight role in the wake of a number of concerning events involving the military installation, including the murder of Vanessa Guillen.