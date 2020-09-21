Bexar County, San Antonio add thousands of backlogged COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials have reported an increase of 108 active COVID-19 cases Sunday and 2,473 backlogged cases.

The additional infections bring the city’s total case count to 53,341, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

The backlogged cases are from various labs and and date ranges. The electronic lab reporting backlog is causing issues across the state, city officials said.

Two new deaths within the last 14 days were confirmed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in Bexar County rose to 1,244.

Hospitalizations increased from 214 on Saturday to 225 on Sunday. Of those patients, 92 are in the intensive care unit and 45 are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 10 people from Friday.

Also on Sunday, the state health department reported 2,466 new coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths in Texas, bringing the case total to 688,534 COVID-19 cases and the death toll to 14,893. A total of 64,431 cases remain active, according to the department.