Parts of Alamo Street reduced to 2 lanes through 2023 as construction of San Pedro Creek Culture Park continues

SAN ANTONIO – Portions of Alamo Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic as construction continues on San Pedro Creek Culture Park, The San Antonio River Authority announced.

Beginning Monday through early 2023, Alamo Street will be reduced to two vehicle lanes between Interstate Highway 10 and South Flores Street, officials said.

Construction of the park is entering Phase 2, spanning from Guadalupe Street to just north of Cevallos Street.

According to the River Authority, the partial street closure is necessary to begin work on replacing the Alamo Street bridge.

The San Pedro Creek Culture Park construction process is phased in four total phases, with three segments in Phase 1, The River Authority said. Phase 1 Segment 1 is complete and Phase 1 Segment 2 is currently under construction from Houston Street to Nueva Street with expected completion in October 2023.

When the four phases are complete, the San Pedro Creek Culture Park will span 2.2 miles through downtown.

For more construction information, go to SPCculturepark.com.

View a map of the street closures below: