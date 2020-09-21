Texas Historical Commission expected to vote on Alamo Cenotaph relocation

SAN ANTONIO – A decision on the relocation of the Alamo Cenotaph is expected to reach a vote as the modern-day battle over the plaza renovation rages on.

The Texas Historical Commission on Tuesday is expected to discuss and vote on the empty tomb honoring the Alamo Defenders. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The cenotaph, which was commissioned in 1936 and bears the names of fallen Alamo defenders, has remained a focal point in the $450 overhaul of the Alamo Plaza.

Current plans would move it several hundred feet south, around where the bandstand sat before it was removed in May.

Opponents of the Alamo Master Plan have continued to fire shots at the redesign, specifically Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick who called the project “badly off track.”

“If the General Land Office cannot handle this important job, and to date it does not appear it can, I will recommend we identify another entity to provide oversight,” Patrick said in March.

The plan also calls for the restoration of the deteriorating cenotaph, the Church and Long Barracks; the formation of a greater historic footprint of the site; and the creation of a visitor center.

The first phase also includes street and landscape improvements.

Activists, including State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-Dist. 122, have argued the relocation of the cenotaph would be too far from the Alamo Mission building.

Registration for public comment at Tuesday’s meeting will close at 8 p.m. Monday. For more information on signing up to speak, click here.