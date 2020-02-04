Rep. Lyle Larson asks historical commission to reject plan to move Alamo Cenotaph

State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-Dist. 122, is urging the Texas Historical Commission to reject a plan to move the Alamo Cenotaph.

Larson sent a letter to the members of the commission saying the monument should remain on the Alamo grounds.

“The reverence of a memorial is only as powerful as its proximity to the original events where the brave individuals it seeks to honor perished,” Larson said in the letter.

In December, San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission approved moving the Cenotaph to the intersection of Bonham and Crockett Streets, which will be closed to traffic and converted to a park.

To see a copy of the Alamo Plaza redesign that was approved by the city, click here.

In his letter, Larson cited a recent decision by the National Park Service to preserve monuments where they stand in the Gettysburg National Military Park.

“A Gettysburg Park spokesperson summarized the sentiment perfectly, stating, ‘These memorials, erected predominantly in the early and mid-20th Century, are an important part of the cultural landscape,'” Larson said in the letter, and said he believed the same sentiment applies to the Alamo Cenotaph.

“As with the monuments in Gettysburg Park, it is important to honor those who bravely defended the Alamo by keeping the Cenotaph where it currently stands in Alamo Plaza,” Larson said.

