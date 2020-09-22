‘Hispanics have an incredible history that hasn’t been told’: San Antonio businessman creates website about Tejano history

SAN ANTONIO – Texas history is something we all learned about when we were in school and most of it centers around the Texas Revolution in the 1800s, but Tejano history dates much further into the 1600s.

“Texas begins in 1690 and that the first soldier settlers that come here to defend their northernmost boundaries become known at Tejanos because this is Tejas,” businessman, historian Rudi Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez for the past 18 years has been diving into the untold history of the first families and settlements that were here in Texas first.

His passion for Tejano history began when he started researching roots of his own family.

“It just ignited a desire to learn more, and of course it began to tell me for that first time that we as Hispanics have an incredible history that hasn’t been told," Rodriguez said.

Courtesy: TexasTejano.com (TexasTejano.com)

Rodriguez now shares all he has discovered with the TexasTejano.com website that features over 2,000 artifacts and details about the earliest Tejano pioneers.

Texas Tejano has also expanded its discoveries by hosting exhibits across the state and inside the state capitol, produced historical documentaries, published books and put on plays.

“It’s an incredible legacy and heritage to know, to have, and it’s an inspiration because it gives us identity,” Rodriguez said. “We developed Texas, we’ve built it and we’re still here.”

