Nonprofit kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with free virtual events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Now through Oct. 15, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and AARP Texas is back in full force with virtual events to celebrate with the community.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a national celebration of culture, history and contributions of Hispanic people," said Ismael Herrera, AARP lead in San Antonio. "AARP participates in the celebration by joining local organizations in San Antonio and artists to present programming that both educates and entertains.”

AARP is partnering with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with its monthlong online workshop series, San Antonio Hispanic Heritage Music Series: Intro to Flamenco.

The workshop runs on the following dates, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Sept. 15

Sept. 22

Sept. 29

Oct. 6

Oct. 13

These workshops offer a great opportunity to learn flamenco, folklorico or salsa from experienced traditional dance instructors. Plus, you can learn mariachi vocal basics from a seasoned performer.

No experience is required and everyone is welcome. Space is limited, and if you register, you can get access to a series of on-demand instructional videos, plus weekly live group virtual classes.

Since AARP can’t hold it’s annual Celebrando con AARP event in person, the group will bring it right into your homes virtually on Sunday, Oct. 4.

To get more information about the free virtual events, click here. Watch the video above to find out how you can see the AARP mural by San Antonio’s very own artist Alex Rubio.