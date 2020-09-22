70ºF

Local News

Most common places you’re likely to fall in your home

This year, 7.9 million people will go to the emergency room because of a fall

Gretchen Nowroozi, Intern

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Health, Tips

The CDC says falls are the leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, and 43 percent of those fatal falls involved a ladder.

September is Fall Prevention Month and although they may seem unavoidable in the moment, learning how to fall correctly could help save you from broken bones, torn muscles, lost wages, massive medical bills, and long recoveries.

To avoid breaks and fractures, relax the tension in your body. Protect your head by tucking your chin. Shift your weight to land on your side.

The most common places to fall are the stairs, bathroom, living room and garden.

Each year, one in four people over 64 years old will fall on the stairs, 13 percent of older adults are injured in the bathroom, 31 percent will take a tumble in the living room, and 23 percent will slip in the garden.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and try to keep pathways clear.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: