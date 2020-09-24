Investigators trying figure out who started garage fire at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are working to determine who started a garage fire at a North Side apartment complex overnight.

The fire was called in just after midnight Thursday at the Capistrano Condominiums in the 14100 block of Churchill Estates Boulevard, not far from Blanco Road.

Firefighters said someone dumped a bunch of trash in front of a garage and lit it on fire. The overhang was a bit charred as well as the garage door, firefighters said.

Firefighters put the fire out and damage to the building was minimal.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both responded to the call.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.