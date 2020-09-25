Man shot while walking on Northeast Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on the Northeast Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called just before midnight to the 4300 block of Avenida Prima Street not far from Perrin Beitel Road after receiving word of someone wounded.

According to police, the man said he was walking near Alamo Blanco Street with a woman when someone approached him and shot him in the leg.

Police said neither he nor the woman were able to give a description of the shooter.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries, where he is expected to recover.

Investigators say they have not been able to find a crime scene, and no other witnesses have been found.

A motive for the shootingis not currently known.