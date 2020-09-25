New EMT program at Edison High School offers new career opportunity to seniors

SAN ANTONIO – A new program at Edison High School is preparing the next generation of emergency workers.

“They’ll be learning trauma care and working with patients -- stabbings, shootings, car accidents. But they’ll also be learning how to care for patients who are maybe having a heart attack, severe respiratory distress. They may be going out on COVID patients when they graduate,” said Deborah Ramirez, magnet coordinator for Edison High School.

The new course offered to seniors is called “Emergency Medical Technician-Basic.”

“They’ll get certified through the National Registry of EMT’s at the end of the year. And once they’re certified, they can go and take that into a career in hospitals because we use a lot of EMTs in emergency rooms, or they can go get a job on an ambulance right out of high school,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, a retired firefighter paramedic, will be assisting with skills training.

“I tell the kids, ‘You got to give back to your community.’ And what better way to give back than to take care of somebody when they need you most,” Ramirez said.

On days where they have to practice skills, students will learn outside.

“We’ll probably do the skills outdoors so that we can not worry so much about COVID transmission,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said this course will open many doors for students.

“There is a shortage of EMTs right now. We want the kids to be able to help fill those spots where there’s a shortage. We’re hoping that they take their EMT-basic level and go well beyond that into paramedicine, flight medicine or even go into nursing,” Ramirez said.

Erika Ordonez is one of the 17 students enrolled in the new course.

“I wanted to get experience and figure out what I want to do, and I think this is like a great step because it leads to a certification,” Ordonez said.

The course starts Oct. 5.