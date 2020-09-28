Drive-thru event aims to raise awareness for 2020 Census

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Dream Big Scholarship Fund held a drive-thru comedy show at the AT&T Center as an incentive for people to complete the U.S. Census.

Carmena and Crislda Gauthier believe it helps create the foundation the community is built upon.

“We want to make sure we have all of our people counted for," said Criselda.

Carmen said it should be done to create more opportunities for younger generations.

“We want to make sure our children have the best opportunity and have the most resources," she said.

Counting began in March, but efforts to get all residents accounted for have been ongoing. Sunday’s event was complete with food trucks, entertainment, and census staff.

“This would be a great way for people to come out and get the census done."

B. Michelle, co-founder of the Dream Big Scholarship Fund, said people should know the census is important.

“A lot of the funding, all the funding the city receives, is tied to the census.”

The census is conducted every 10 years and counts every resident in the country. The data also helps determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The deadline to complete the census was September 30, but that has now been extended to October 31.

