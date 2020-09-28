Northwest Side restaurant told to remove dead pests, receives low health score

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant near Wonderland of the Americas Mall had to be instructed to remove dead pests from its premises this month during a routine health inspection.

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, located in the 3700 block of NW Loop 410, received a score of 76 while also racking up violations that included having fly sticky traps in its kitchen and using food containers that were damaged.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 100

Brew Bros., 7403 Leslie Rd., 98

The Jingu House, 3853 N. St. Mary’s, 98

La Luna Azul Restaurant, 2433 Austin Hwy., 98

Rocoto’s Sabor Latino Grill, 10555 Culebra Rd., 98

Papa John’s Pizza, 11823 Culebra Rd., 97

Sushiholic, 11619 Bandera Rd., 97

Bill Miller BBQ, 7140 NW Loop 410, 96

Mariposa Groceries, 1438 W. Mariposa Dr., 96

Powerhouse Bakery, 4902 Golden Quail, 96

El Burrito Tapatio, 5600 Walzem Rd., 94

Magott’s Grocery & Market, 92

Wrigleyville Grill, 602 NW Loop 410, 92

Circle K, 5439 Evers Rd., 89

Heavenly Gourmet, 5005 West Ave., 88

Pompeii Italian Grill, 16109 Nacogdoches Rd., 86

Smoothie King, 11411 Bandera Rd., 86

Thai Hut Bistro, 3111 TPC Pkwy., 84

Tio’s Tex-Mex, 9390 Huebner Rd., 82

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 3720 NW Loop 410, 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

