San Antonio, Bexar County sees new daily low of COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced 57,145 total COVID-19 cases and 1,130 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 56 new cases.

In the overall case total, Metro Health officials have also included a backlog of 2,794 cases.

Three new deaths were reported today and 53 additional deaths that were backlogged are included in the total, ranging from June 29 - September 10, 2020.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 162, as of Friday.

Health officials said there are currently 221 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators.

There are 16% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.