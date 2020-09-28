89ºF

San Antonio, Bexar County sees new daily low of COVID-19 cases

56 new cases announced for Sunday, three new deaths

Cody King, Digital Journalist

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced 57,145 total COVID-19 cases and 1,130 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 56 new cases.

In the overall case total, Metro Health officials have also included a backlog of 2,794 cases.

Three new deaths were reported today and 53 additional deaths that were backlogged are included in the total, ranging from June 29 - September 10, 2020.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 162, as of Friday.

Health officials said there are currently 221 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators.

There are 16% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

