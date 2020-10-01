Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after 6-vehicle crash in San Marcos killed San Antonio driver

SAN ANTONIO – A San Marcos man was driving nearly 100 mph with a blood alcohol content level more than three times the legal limit before causing a multiple-vehicle crash that killed a San Antonio driver, police said.

Kyle Nissen, 30, turned himself in to authorities on Monday after San Marcos police issued warrants of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to authorities. He left jail after posting about $22,500 in bonds.

Police said Nissen caused a six-vehicle crash on Sept. 6, killing 61-year-old David Hollinbeck of San Antonio.

Nissen was driving at nearly 95 mph — 40 mph past the speed limit of 55 mph — on Wonder World Drive and Purgatory Creek Bridge, police said. His BAC level was more than three times the legal limit, which is .08 in Texas.

He was driving his 2011 Ford F250 westbound on Wonder World Drive when he drifted to the right, side-swiped a Nissan Rogue, and then drifted left into oncoming traffic, police said.

The F250 struck Hollinbeck’s 2020 Ford F150, as well as a Chevrolet Silverado, a 2018 Mazda CX9 and a 2012 Nissan Altima, authorities said.

Hollinbeck died in the wreck, and the other drivers and passengers of the vehicles that were struck head-on were transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Several had serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Hollinbeck’s wife was also taken to the hospital but was released the same day.

Warrants were pending Nissen’s toxicology report, police said.