Texas is one of only three U.S. states reporting declines in coronavirus cases, CNN reports

Coronavirus cases and hospitalization numbers are continuing to decline in San Antonio and Bexar County.

Just on Saturday, Metro Health officials reported 145 new coronavirus cases and five deaths. As of Friday, the seven-day moving average of cases was set at 150, which is still considerably low from what the city was reporting during its second surge in July.

According to a report from CNN, the same can be said for the state of Texas, as it’s one of only three U.S. states that is still seeing a decline in coronavirus cases. This is compared to last week when the five-day average of cases in the U.S. “rose to a level not seen since August.”

On Saturday, the state of Texas reported 3,346 new cases and 3,660 previous cases that had been unreported, for a total of 7,006 cases, according to The Associated Press.

This is still considerably low for the state as a whole after the surge in July.

As Texas, Missouri, and South Carolina are seeing a decline in cases, 21 other states are seeing an uptick. According to CNN, these 21 states include: Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

These states are seeing an average of 46,500 cases per day, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, John Hopkins University tells CNN. This is the most cases in a five-day period since Aug. 14-18.

The climbing count in coronavirus cases comes soon after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several other lawmakers tested positive late last week. As of Sunday, the president was said to have been recovering and is still undergoing mild symptoms.

