Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 3: Officials report 145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health officials reported 58,184 total COVID-19 cases and 1,143 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 145 new cases.

Five new deaths were reported today and 38 deaths were reported through post mortem surveillance, according to the city’s website.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 150.

Health officials also reported that 191 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.