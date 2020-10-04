82ºF

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 3: Officials report 145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

7-day moving average of cases is 150

Cody King, Digital Journalist

People wearing a face masks for protection against COVID-19 pass a business that has reopened in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health officials reported 58,184 total COVID-19 cases and 1,143 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 145 new cases.

Five new deaths were reported today and 38 deaths were reported through post mortem surveillance, according to the city’s website.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 150.

Health officials also reported that 191 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

