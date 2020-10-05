Bexar County Elections Department holds voter registration update

The Bexar County Elections Department is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

The department is expected to reveal its latest voter registration count, as Monday marks the last day of voter registration in Texas.

Officials also recently recently unveiled a mail ballot tracker tool voters can utilize to make sure their vote arrived to its destination.

Since 2016, Bexar County has registered 112,951 new voters as of Monday, Bexar County Elections Department Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said. In total, 1,162,040 voters are currently registered in Bexar County.

“That’s like having the population of Comal County be here in Bexar County over those four years,” Callanen said. “San Antonio is growing by leaps and bounds.”