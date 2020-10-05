Comal County officials asking for public’s help in search for 65-year-old man

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 65-year-old man in New Braunfels.

Stephen Allen Klatt was last seen Sept. 29, heading to a potential job site in the Austin or Buda area, according to officials.

Klatt was wearing a royal blue t-shirt, dark tan canvas overalls and work boots at the time of his disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Klatt was also driving a white Ford, double cab diesel flatbed truck, with a plate that reads, “JGF2072.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as additional details become available.

