Update: Woman, 85, who disappeared in San Antonio found in El Campo

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

A woman who disappeared in San Antonio on Tuesday was found in El Campo, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement in El Campo located Marita Glazener just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. BCSO said officials are working to reunite the 85-year-old woman with her family.

El Campo is located about 160 miles east of San Antonio.

Original:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman, 85, who disappeared on Tuesday.

Marita Glazener was last seen around 2 p.m. at 13061 US Hwy 181 South in San Antonio.

She was driving a 2014 Ford F150 with the Texas license plate FRV924. The truck has a missing front bumper and front license plate, a damaged rear bumper and a damaged driver’s side mirror.

Glazener is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last wearing a baseball cap, a red, white and black shirt, and a black skirt, according to a Silver Alert.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” the alert states.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.