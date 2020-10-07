Second traffic-related suspension in 3 months for SAPD officer who wrecked vehicle, waited to contact supervisor

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who crashed his patrol vehicle earlier this year then waited to contact a supervisor was suspended 10 days, according to discipline paperwork released to KSAT 12.

It’s the second time in less than three months Officer Marcus Justice has been suspended for a traffic-related incident, records show.

Justice was involved in a wreck with another vehicle in March in the 600 block of Lanark Drive, suspension records show.

While Justice stopped to inspect damage to his vehicle after the other driver took off, the officer then got back in and proceeded to a call without contacting his supervisor, records show.

Justice eventually contacted a field supervisor after arriving at the unrelated call.

A subsequent investigation determined that Justice reached speeds of 68 miles per hour while traveling along Lanark Drive, according to suspension files.

The posted speed limit for that section of road is 30 MPH.

The investigation also determined that Justice violated SAPD body-worn camera rules by stopping the recording while on a call without documenting why.

In a separate case, Justice was suspended 15 days in June after investigators determined the off-duty officer fled from a traffic stop and reached speeds of 112 MPH.

Justice pulled over, but as the police officer was getting out of his vehicle, Justice “drove off at a high rate of speed,” according to suspension records.

The November 2019 incident culminated with officers ending their chase and filing an evading arrest complaint against Justice, records show.

Bexar County court records show Justice was not criminally charged.