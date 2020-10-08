SAPD looking for 10 men with guns after apparent shootout at Northwest Side San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police declared an entire Northwest Side apartment a crime scene Thursday morning following what sounded like a shootout.

“It was estimated about 10 suspects. They were seen running through the complex, all armed. They all had firearms,” said Sgt. Matthew Brown, a public information officer for SAPD.

He said trouble that started inside one unit at the complex, located in the 12300 block of Vance Jackson Road, spilled outside.

Brown said several people who live there began calling 911 around 3 a.m.

This car, with its window shattered, was one of several that were hit in the crossfire in the parking lot. (KSAT 12 News)

“Once they did get to the scene, we do see that there are multiple gunshots and shell casings on the ground,” Brown said. “We did get some stray bullets that went inside an apartment. No one was injured inside the listed apartment.”

In the parking lot, several cars were left with bullet holes or shattered windows after getting caught in the crossfire.

Residents later discovered the damage as they began to get out and move around.

Bullets went through the door of this parked cars as well as apartments nearby. No one other than the two men was hit by the gunfire. (KSAT 12 News)

At one point during the investigation, Brown said the entire apartment complex was considered a crime scene.

Police did recover one handgun at the scene and took custody of a car riddled with bullet holes. They said one of the victims was found inside that car.

Although they searched the area, they did not find the ten suspects, who all were between the ages of 18 and 25.

Some of the shooting, however, was caught on a surveillance camera, police said.