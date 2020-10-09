The ‘healthiest’ and least healthy Halloween candy

Everybody has their favorite Halloween candy.

While we all know that most of the candy you eat is not very healthy, there are some candies that nutritionists say are a little better than others.

According to nutritionist Amy Gorin, since candy can be tough to resist, you should have an action plan in place and try to eating your sweet treats in a smart way.

In an article posted on everydayhealth.com, nutritionists also listed what’s considered to be the healthiest, and the least healthy candies available at stores.

Among the ‘healthiest’ are:

1. Unreal Milk Chocolate Gems

2. Endangered Species Dark Chocolate Bites

3. Peanut M&M’s

4. Snickers

5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Nutritionists say that while these all are still packing some fat and sugar content, they at least have added extras like peanuts, and dark chocolate. They also have fun size options that can lower the calories you consume.

The candies that make the un-healthy list are:

1. Candy Corn

2. Smarties

3. Gummy Bears

4. Jelly Beans

5. Airheads

These options are pure sugar, are typically devoid of any nutritional value.

The nutritionists say another thing you can do to make your Halloween a little healthier is put the candy out of sight.

They say when it’s not staring you in the face, you won’t be tempted by it so much.

If it sits in your house for more than a week, health experts say just throw it all away.