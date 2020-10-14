Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

If you were one of the millions of people who searched for toilet paper this year amid the coronavirus pandemic you might have picked up some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes as an alternative if you weren’t buying them already.

Now, Cottonelle has issued a recall for specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14.

Specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the affected packaging can be used to identify if the product is a part of the recall or you can use the lot number checker on the Cottonelle website here.

“The affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body,” according to Cottonelle. “Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection.”

The company reported that they are experiencing high call volumes as a result of the recall and encouraged consumers to reach out via the website at Cottonelle.com and submit requests through the ‘Contact Us’ form.

There is no need to return the product to the store and all other Cottonelle products with codes not included in the recall are considered safe to use.

If you do not find the answer you need from the Cottonelle website, please contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165 regarding the recall.

