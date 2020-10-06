Various fresh fruit items sold at Walmart recalled due to listeria concerns

Texas – Various fresh fruit items sold by Walmart have been voluntarily recalled due to listeria concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the announcement Saturday and said select stores in nine states, including Texas, are affected by the recall.

FDA officials discovered Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used in an area near where the affected products are packaged.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

Product codes of various fresh fruit items affect cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart, including those containers labeled “Freshness Guaranteed.”

Walmart stores are removing the recalled products from store shelves and Country Fresh has not received any reports of illness, the FDA reported.

