Man shot while driving on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was shot in the arm while driving on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Walzem Road and Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, the man was shot while driving and he drove to a nearby Shell gas station where he called for help.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a black, four-door sedan.

The unidentified man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.