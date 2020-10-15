Cable TV, streaming bills a problem? Here’s a $25 a month solution

SAN ANTONIO – Daphne Pena’s family cut the cord because the cable bill just became too much.

“We were streaming more, and it didn’t make sense to pay for something that we weren’t using," she said.

With so many streaming services available, some people are spending as much on those as they did on cable.

So, can you get a good assortment of content and broadcast channels for just $25 a month?

Because every family has different interests and favorite shows, Consumer Reports put together an economical package that could appeal to a wide range of people.

It includes CBS All Access, a Disney+ bundle, and Peacock, NBC Universal’s new offering.

For sports fans, CBS All Access has NFL games through 2022 plus Super Bowl 55, NCAA basketball and PGA golf. It also has CBS programs and content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and more. With limited commercials, it’s $6 per month.

The Disney+ bundle includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month. For families with kids, Disney+ has the Star Wars franchise as well as movies from Marvel and PIxar. Hulu offers content from popular broadcast and cable channels including ABC and FPX, plus classic TV shows, and Hulu originals and movies. ESPN+ adds even more sports into the mix.

The last piece of the streaming puzzle is the $5 a month ad-supported tier of Peacock. With it, you get next-day access to NBC’s current shows and content from Bravo, Syfy, Telemundo, and USA Network.

All together, that’s about $24 a month.

On top of streaming, many people want free, live broadcast channels like KSAT-TV, so they get that with an over-the-air antenna.