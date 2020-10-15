Karnes ISD cancels school for 2 days after ‘several staff members’ test positive for COVID-19

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Karnes Independent School District has canceled all classes on all campuses and extracurricular activities for the rest of the week after several staff members contracted COVID-19, district officials confirmed on Wednesday.

District officials said several staff members have been “lab-confirmed” to have COVID-19, and local health authorities have been notified.

Officials said classes and activities will resume on Monday, Oct. 19, at the regularly scheduled times.

“The local health department has been notified, has begun a case investigation and have/ will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals,” the district said in a Facebook post. “We do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned.”

All district campuses will be closed for a deep cleaning for the next two days, the district said in the Facebook post.

