You can win prizes in San Antonio’s free scavenger hunt

SAN ANTONIO – A scavenger hunt sounds pretty awesome already but when you add the chance to win something, the hunt gets that much sweeter.

Travis Park is sponsoring a scavenger hunt that kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 5 as a way to encourage people to explore downtown San Antonio.

Explorers will “visit outdoor locations around downtown to answer trivia questions while safely social distancing and learning more about the history and culture of San Antonio,” according to city officials.

Scavenger hunt participants with the highest score will be entered into a drawing to win one of five prize packs valued at $300.

Prize packs include gift cards to a variety of downtown restaurants and locations, including a one-night stay at the historic St. Anthony Hotel or Hotel Valencia Riverwalk.

Also included are two admission tickets to San Antonio’s newest immersive art experience, Hopscotch, along with a $50 gift card to Playland Pizza and a $40 gift card to La Panadería.

There are 15 questions in the scavenger hunt with an opportunity to earn bonus points.

Want to know what you’re in for? The clue for question two is “Made of over 45 tons of steel, I was a gift from Mexico to the City of San Antonio.” Click here for the full scavenger hunt questions.

Submit your answers to downtown@sanantonio.gov by Nov. 5. Winners will be notified by email on Nov. 10.

Scavenger hunt participants are encouraged to tag @travisparksa on social media using #ExploreDTSA.

What about parking?

Parking downtown is free from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in city parking facilities on Tuesdays. A full list of City-owned garages, lots and meters can be found here. There are also many lots and garages in the downtown area where visitors can pay to park. Click here for a map of locations.

