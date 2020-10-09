New French restaurant to open at the Pearl in November

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl, one of San Antonio’s most iconic locations, is getting a new French restaurant in November.

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou will feature French comfort foods and flavorful dishes from regions throughout France.

The new restaurant is expected to be more informal than a typical French restaurant “serving full dinner options but also allowing for a more casual atmosphere of just wine, oysters, cheese plates, and more,” according to restaurant officials.

“Mon Chou Chou” is a French term of endearment that roughly translates to “sweetie” or “darling.”

French-born executive chef Laurent Réa will be the head chef for Brasserie Mon Chou Chou. “The new restaurant was conceptualized by Chef Réa and Southerleigh Hospitality Group partners Jerome Serot, Philippe Placé, and Chef Jeff Balfour,” according to a press release.

“French cuisine is something that is near and dear to our hearts and it’s something that has allowed us to come together as friends and colleagues,” said Serot. “We have an opportunity to share our food culture with San Antonio in a way that is warm and inviting and we are very much looking forward to bringing Mon Chou Chou to Pearl.”

The menu is expected to feature French classics like steak frites, lyonnaise salad, escargot, fresh oysters, domestic and imported cheese plateau, raclette and baguette, braised Texas rabbit in dijon mustard sauce with tagliatelle pasta, coq au vin, and more.

Raclette & Baguette (Brasserie Mon Chou Chou)

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant will offer indoor and patio seating and the menu will be available for dine in, carryout, and delivery.

Due to COVID-19, Mon Chou Chou will be taking extra precautions to make sure the experience is safe for both staff and guests - including additional sanitizing, frequent hand washing, mandatory masks for guests, associates, and operators, socially-distant tables, temperature checks of employees, regular COVID-19 testing of employees, upgraded HVAC filtration system, and hand sanitizer stations throughout, according to a press release.

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou will be located near the entrance to Hotel Emma at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2104, in the space formerly occupied by The Culinary Institute of America’s NAO.

