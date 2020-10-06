Pearl adding new Mexican street food restaurant this week

SAN ANTONIO – Chilaquil, a food truck focused on traditional Mexican street food, has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location at the Pearl, and now it’s ready to open to the public.

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Pearl’s Bottling Department, which is only open for takeout or patio dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husband-and-wife team Orlando and Susana Aguirre began the concept that serves food based on chilaquiles, Mexican comfort food that consists of tortilla chips, salsa, cheese and other toppings.

The restaurant builds off of chilaquiles with a variety of add-ons like eggs, beans, avocado, chicken, meat and more. Tacos, quesadillas and other dishes are also offered.

“The new restaurant furthers Pearl’s mission to incubate talent in the San Antonio community by creating spaces for local chefs to grow their offerings and test out new menus all while providing delicious options for Pearl visitors,” a release from the Pearl states.

Items will be priced between $3-$12. The hours are 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. Masks are required to enter the Bottling Department.