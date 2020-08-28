Mexican street food restaurant to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – A new restaurant serving food inspired by Mexican street fare is coming to the Bottling Department at The Pearl in October.

Chilaquil, inspired by the traditional Mexican food staple chilaquiles, will be the first brick and mortar location for the restaurant which has been operating as a food truck.

Chilaquiles consists of tortilla chips covered in salsa, cheese, and more, according to husband-and-wife team Orlando and Susana Aguirre who own Chilaquil.

“I wanted to bring a traditional dish to San Antonio that was often hard to find at local restaurants, so that’s why we started Chilaquil,” said Orlando. “Moving into the Pearl Food Hall is so exciting and we can’t wait to share our recipes with a new audience.”

Chilaquil’s menu will feature chilaquiles served over refried black beans, a wide selection of tacos available on three kinds of tortillas, and a variety of tortas made from baked, crusty bolillos, as several botana snack options, according to a press release.

Menu prices will range from $3 to $12 and will also offer tortas, mollettes, quesadillas, and other snacks.

The Bottling Department is located at 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6.

Other Bottling Department options include Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti and SayTown Tacos.

