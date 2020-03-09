New restaurant coming to Pearl will serve Caribbean-inspired cuisine

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s food scene is getting some Caribbean flair with a new restaurant at the Bottling Department at The Pearl.

Mi Roti is a new concept by Chef Nicola Blaque, owner of the award-winning Jerk Shack, and Chef Lionel “Butch” Blache.

Roti is a type of flat-bread but also refers to the popular roti street food which is a wrap-style flatbread around a savory filling.

According to a press release, there will be several proteins available in rotation at Mi Roti including curry goat, grilled lamb, tikka masala, butter chicken, jerk chicken sweet potato and chickpea curry, curry shrimp and stewed lentils with potatoes available.

The Jerk Shack named among Top 16 best new restaurants in U.S.

“I’m on a personal mission to elevate and modernize Caribbean food,” said Blaque. “Trying something different can be scary, but we’re excited to inspire Pearl visitors to try roti as a wrap or with our rice or salad bowls. Our ‘you pick’ option menu invites you to explore and create the flavors you enjoy most, you can mix them or keep your flavors simple.”

Mi Roti will open later this month but an exact date has not yet been announced. The new restaurant will occupy the space where Maybelle’s Donuts used to be.

New taco joint at Pearl’s food hall now open

The Bottling Department is located at 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6.

Other Bottling Department options include Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen and SayTown Tacos.