New taco joint at Pearl’s food hall now open

SAN ANTONIO – A taco spot with Alamo City-themed menu items, such as the “Popfather” and the “Riverwalk-O-Taco,” has opened at the Pearl’s Bottling Department.

SayTown Tacos made its debut at the food hall with a soft opening Friday after taking over The Good Kind’s nook.

SayTown Tacos was created by hot sauce maker and Pearl Farmers Market veteran Humble House Foods.

“Fiestafuego” and “The Alamoo” are among the offerings in the six-taco menu.

Fideo, bunuelos, agua frescas and rice pudding will also be offered, but sides, drinks and desserts will be rotated throughout the year, according to a news release.

The entire menu will be priced between $3-$4.

It will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

The Good Kind previously announced it was leaving the hall on Jan. 31.

The Good Kind’s chef/owner Tim McDiarmid said she will focus on the business’ Southtown location, Tim the Girl Catering and Ivy Hall Events.