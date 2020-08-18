Everything is $2.90 at San Antonio’s new restaurant Cervecería Chaultepec

SAN ANTONIO – Food, beer and drinks are all the same price at San Antonio’s new restaurant Cervecería Chaultepec.

The same-price concept for the restaurant and brewery originated at Cervecería Chaultepec’s original location in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2015.

Guests can enjoy Baja, California-inspired cuisine, clamatos, cocktails, toasts, tacos, hamburgers, poboys, tequila, whiskey and more, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Everything from the tacos to the tapas will cost $2.90.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. “We don’t have reservations available, we assign our tables as people walk in,” according to a Facebook auto-reply message set up by restaurant officials.

Cervecería Chaultepec is officially open for business at 906 E. Elmira Street, formerly Fontaine’s restaurant, near The Pearl.

#CerveceríaChapultepec 🇲🇽 creator of the concept ¡One price! $2.90 Open everyday from 11:00 am, food, beer, spirits and much more. 🍔🍟🌮🌯🍤🥩🍺🥃 📍 906 E Elmira Street 78212 San Antonio Tx. Posted by Cervecería Chapultepec - San Antonio on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

