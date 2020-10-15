San Antonio Botanical Garden hosting Halloween events for families, adults throughout October

SAN ANTONIO – Several autumn and Halloween events are on the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s schedule this weekend — a perfect combination with the upcoming cold front.

The Botanical Garden is hosting Fall-O-Weekends this month, along with other events for adults, children and horror fans.

“With 38 acres of nature space, the Botanical Garden is the perfect place to physically distance, get some fresh air and create memorable moments with loved ones during this season,” the garden said in a news release.

Fall-O-Weekends include hands-on activities, food demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, a maze and food and drinks for purchase.

Entry is included with general admission, and guests can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 1.

A cocktail scavenger hunt for those 21 and older will take place from noon-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Tickets to the scavenger hunt cost $35, and they include a “garden-inspired tasting menu” and a pumpkin sangria.

San Antonio Botanical Garden Chef Katrina Flores and Silo Terrace Oyster Bar Chef Joseph T. Martinez will be the instructors.

The family-friendly BOOtanica, which includes activities and trick-or-treating, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Access to BOOtanica is included with general admission.

From 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29-31, Horror on the Lake will put a frightful twist on the Botanical Garden. The event also includes food trucks, music and photo opportunities.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings when outdoors, and they are required in certain areas of the property.

General admission ranges from $12-$15.

