San Antonio drive-in theater adds Halloween lineup; ‘Child’s Play’ actor to attend showing

SAN ANTONIO – A drive-in movie theater in the Brooks community is serving up screams this month with a slew of scary movies.

The Mission Outdoor Theater, which opened last month to give residents an outdoor entertainment option during the pandemic, has released its movie lineup for October, with more to be added.

Fred Reyes, the owner of the Mission Outdoor Theater, said “there’s a lot going on” at the theater right now as the drive-in concept becomes more and more popular.

The next big event, he said, will bring in actor Alex Vincent, who played Andy in the 1988 cult horror flick “Child’s Play."

Vincent will be at an Oct. 23 screening of the film and will sign autographs and memorabilia before and after the viewing, Reyes said.

On Oct. 17, the theater will present “Grease” for free, but guests must sign up online first. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis, Reyes said, and a reservation does not guarantee entry.

Reyes said there will be a Fiesta medal exchange after the screening.

He added that Thursday nights are in the “Monster Movies and Market Fare” series, which includes food trucks on-site and double features.

The theater has two screens that can fit 130 vehicles each. Admission starts at $27 per vehicle, and the allowed number of people per party depends on the size of the vehicle.

Masks must be worn outside the vehicle, and bathrooms, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the park. Moviegoers are allowed to bring food, but there will be food trucks for those who don’t.

Here’s the movie lineup at the Mission Outdoor Theater in October. Additional movies are added every Tuesday online, Reyes said.

Oct. 15: “The Wolf Man” and “The Invisible,” double feature begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: “The Greatest Showman” and “Rocketman,” double feature begins at 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 16: “Casper” and “Frankenweenie,” double feature begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: “Halloween (1978)” and “Halloween (2018),” double feature begins at 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 17: “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” at midnight

Oct. 17: “Grease” at 7:45 p.m., this screening is free

Oct. 17: “Selena” at 9:50 p.m.

Oct. 17: “Alien” at 10 p.m.

Oct. 18: “Princess Bride” and “Scream,” double feature begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” and “Revenge of The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” double feature begins at 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 23: “Child’s Play (1988)” and “Child’s Play 2” with Alex Vincent, double feature begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: “The Exorcist” at midnight

Oct. 29: “Frankenstein” and “Bride of Frankenstien,” double feature begins at 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 31: “Halloween (1978)” at midnight

Mission Outdoor Theatre is located at 8069 Challenger Blvd.

Read also: