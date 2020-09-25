San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas releases fall movies lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The weather is starting to cool off in San Antonio and one of the city’s newest movie venues has added more flicks to the fall lineup including some Halloween classics and a few horror flicks.

The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas, hosted by Rooftop Cinema Club is located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Here is the upcoming fall lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club:

September 25 “Guardians of The Galaxy” and “Batman Returns”

September 26 “Kane Brown” (Live concert) and “Zombieland”

September 27 “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “The Matrix” (Community Screening)

September 28 “American Sniper” (Military Monday)

September 29 “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

September 30 “Jurassic Park”

October 1 “Grease” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

October 2 “Hotel Transylvania” and “Halloween”

October 3 “Hocus Pocus" and "Relic”

October 4 “Monsters Inc” and “The Craft” (Community Screening)

October 5 “Gladiator” (Military Monday)

October 6 “Shazam!”

October 7 “Vaselina (Grease)” (Spanish-spoken)

October 8 “Coraline” and “The Babadook”

October 9 “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “The Evil Dead”

October 10 “Black Panther” and “Possessor”

October 11 “Shrek” and “Death Becomes Her”

October 12 “Casablanca” (Military Monday)

October 13 “Aladdin (2019)”

October 14 “Parque Jurasico (Jurassic Park)” (Spanish-spoken)

October 15 “Halloweentown” and “The Blob (1958)”

October 16 “Shaun of the Dead” and “28 Days Later” (Zombie Weekend)

October 17 “Paranorman” and “Dawn of the Dead (2004)” (Zombie Weekend)

October 18 “Warm Bodies” and “Planet Terror” (Zombie Weekend)

“The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas” is a contactless drive-in theater where guests can bring food or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Ticket prices are $24 or $32 per vehicle depending on seating preference and parking spaces are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Retired and active military can receive a 15% discounted ticket online with a valid military I.D., shown upon entering the venue, officials said.

For Military Mondays "the venue hand-picks a film each week worthy of a salute to the military, our local troops, veterans, and their loved ones,” according to cinema officials.

Rooftop Cinema is paying homage to everyone’s favorite walking dead - the zombie, with a weekend full of zombie-themed movies on Oct. 16-18.

“Rooftop Cinema will host $5 ‘Community Screenings’ for those impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. 100% of the proceeds from the first film shown every Tuesday will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization,” according to cinema officials. Those screenings are notated in the list above.

Click here to view a parking map of the drive-in.

Related headlines: