Charge upgraded for man accused of failing to stop, aid motorcycle crash victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man already facing a charge for failing to stop and render aid in a motorcycle crash fatality is now facing an upgraded charge.

Dan Curtis Fitts was arrested Sunday and is facing a charge of failing to stop and render aid - death after colliding with another motorcyclist and failing to stop and render aid at the scene, according to San Antonio police. The victim, Quan Van Bach, 28, died from his injuries at the scene.

The fatal crash happened July 10 around midnight, near Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

According to police, Van Bach was leading a group of six to 10 motorcycles westbound on a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-10R (Ninja) when his motorcycle and Fitts' motorcycle made contact.

Police said both motorcycles were going faster than 100 miles per hour when Van Bach lost control, and he veered from the right lane, entering the grassy interior median.

Van Bach fell from his motorcycle, struck the center cables and the motorcycle continued upright before coming to a stop nearly 350 feet away.

The motorcycle was “damaged beyond the point of recognizing any transfers of paint or damage from any other vehicle striking it," according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told police she was driving in the right-hand lane when she passed three or four of the bikers. She claimed she saw another motorcycle “tap" Van Bach’s motorcycle before he wobbled and “flew off," an affidavit states.

Another motorcyclist at the scene told police he was a mile behind the crash when it happened and that he saw Fitts collide with Van Bach and leave the scene “without offering any reasonable assistance," officials said.

Fitts had reached out to the motorcyclist and told him that he was not at fault for the crash and he didn’t want to turn himself in for racing, according to the affidavit.

Just a day later, on June 11, Fitts contacted police and confirmed he was involved in the crash, but did not tell officers what happened to the other motorcyclist. Rather, he denied knowing who Van Bach was, the affidavit states.

Fitts told police he left the highway due to mechanical issues with his motorcycle, SAPD said. He said once his motorcycle was running again, he drove home and did not return to the scene.

According to Bexar County Court records, Fitts is now charged and is awaiting indictment.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run involving motorcyclist