Motorcyclist killed in wreck on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing on the city’s South Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The crash occurred around midnight near Loop 410 and South Zarzamora Road.

According to police, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered the crash scene but couldn’t find the rider at first.

The victim was traveling with other riders when the crashed happened, police said.

Investigators say a witness told them that the motorcyclist for an unknown reason lost control of his motorcycle and went airborne, landing in some grass away from the bike.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS all answered the call.

Police have not identified the victim, pending notification to next of kin.