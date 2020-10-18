Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting guardrail on I-37, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he hit a guardrail on Interstate 37, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, near the Interstate 410 entrance ramp on I-37.

Police say the man was approaching the entrance ramp when he struck the guardrail. The man was thrown from his bike and he landed on the shoulder of I-37, according to SAPD.

The man suffered a broken leg, head trauma and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

As officials were clearing the scene of the accident, another driver rear-ended another vehicle nearby.

No injuries were reported and both accidents blocked the southbound lanes of I-37 for nearly an hour.

RELATED: SAPD searching for driver after they crashed truck into train