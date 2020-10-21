McCollum High School cancels football games for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – All levels of football games at McCollum High School have been canceled for the next two weeks through Nov. 4 after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday.

“This is a precautionary measure of safety of our students and staff due to the positive test for COVID-19 of an individual at McCollum High School,” a news release said.

As per Texas Education Agency Public Health Planning Guidance, teachers, staff and families of all students will be notified of the positive case.

People who were in close contact with the infected person have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others, the news release said.

Freshman, junior varsity and varsity games against Buda Johnson and Dripping Springs were canceled. Practices for all levels of football will resume Nov. 5.

“The safety and well being of our students and staff is our main priority and we will continue to follow our COVID-19 safety procedures and monitor exposure risks,” the news release said.