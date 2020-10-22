Texas man killed pregnant girlfriend, hid her in freezer before multi-county manhunt, officials say

A Texas man has been arrested after authorities said he killed his pregnant girlfriend and hid her body in a freezer before evading police.

William James Hernandez, who also goes by William James Martinez, was charged with murder following the discovery of Selena Ann Bradley’s body on Monday, San Angelo police said.

According to media reports, Bradley, who was pregnant with her third child, was wrapped in a blue tarp and placed in a freezer inside a home.

Hernandez reportedly told a male friend that he had “done something terrible” and told another woman that he had killed Bradley, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTXS.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, which is the arresting agency, has not immediately responded to requests from KSAT.

Bradley’s mother Christie Skelton told KTXS that Hernandez posed as her daughter on Facebook on Saturday, and posted that she’s fine and wanted to be left alone.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reported that Bradley was last seen on Friday.

Police and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Monday executed two search warrants at a commercial building and Hernandez’s home, where the body was found.

Officers said Tuesday that Bradley’s cause and manner of death are pending. KTXS reported that she had injuries on her neck and face consistent with an assault.

Throughout the investigation, police said, officials believed Hernandez was in Abilene. Hernandez was spotted at a car wash in Abilene but fled from authorities after crashing into a police car, SAPD said.

The vehicle he was driving was later found in Jones County, but he had bailed from the car. Following a multi-agency search including Texas Game Wardens, he was arrested while walking by a Hamlin police officer, SAPD said.

According to jail records with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked on Tuesday on a murder charge. He is also facing charges of assault and tampering with a corpse.

His bond was set at $1,000,852.