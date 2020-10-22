WATCH LIVE: BCSO Sheriff Salazar to provide update on search for remains of missing man

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update on the search for the remains of a missing man on the East Side.

Salazar is slated to speak at 11:30 a.m., and the news conference will be placed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Crews on Wednesday continues searching for the remains of Curtis Perry, who was reported missing in July and is presumed dead.

Salazar said Perry was probably killed at another location and then brought to a property on the 300 block of Holmgreen Road on the East Side.

The crews have been searching through the property on Holmgreen Road since Tuesday afternoon. They’ve been using several tools, including a giant excavator, to look for the remains.

Read more: BCSO crews to resume search for remains of missing man believed to be dead on Thursday morning