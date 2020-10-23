Inside Museo Casa Azul, birthplace and home of Frida Kahlo

MEXICO CITY – Coyoacan is one of Mexico City’s most historic and vibrant boroughs.

Its cobblestoned streets are filled with artists, performers, music and vendors.

Coyoacan is also home to one of Mexico’s most popular attractions, La Casa Azul, or the “Blue House.”

The house is where renowned artist Frida Kahlo was born and was her final resting place.

In 1957, it was transformed into the Museo Casa Azul. The museum sits in a residential neighborhood and is dedicated to the life and work of Kahlo.

It contains a collection of Mexican folk art by Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera.

There are artifacts, photographs and personal items inside the museum and the rooms are the same as they were when Kahlo lived there.

The Museo Casa Azul is a glimpse into Kahlo’s life, which has been immortalized in Mexican culture.

In February, a KSAT crew traveled to Mexico City to research Dia de Muertos and its impact throughout Central and North America. One of our stops took us to Frida Kahlo’s home in Coyoacan. Below are images from inside La Casa Azul.

