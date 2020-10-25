Man arrested after woman fatally shot at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds, officials say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man is in custody after a woman was fatally shot at the Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., Sunday. Deputies were first dispatched to the campgrounds area for a report of a disturbance.

After arriving at the scene, officials found a 19-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen. She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the GCSO, she was identified as Isabella Cimetta, of Spring, Texas.

Officials arrested Sean Campbell, 22, in relation to the incident. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Campbell and Cimetta were acquaintances and traveled to the festival together as friends, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear what led to the shooting; however, officials say it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

