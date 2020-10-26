83ºF

Internet is loving this Florida K-9 officer who wore tie for ID badge photo

Chico is warming hearts on social media

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Social media is loving K-9 officer Chico who is garnering internet fame with his new ID badge photo.

Chico is a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and sported a tie for his new ID badge photo that was taken on Oct. 22, the same day deputies posted it on Facebook.

So far, Chico has amassed more than 6,000 likes from Facebook commenters who love his look.

According to a report from Today.com, Chico has been working with his handler Corporal Robert Lees, for 4 1/2 years.

Bailey Myers, a spokesperson for OCSO told Today that “K-9 Chico is a valued member of our team and we were thrilled to see his picture bring smiles to so many faces.”

