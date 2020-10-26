Internet is loving this Florida K-9 officer who wore tie for ID badge photo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Social media is loving K-9 officer Chico who is garnering internet fame with his new ID badge photo.

Chico is a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and sported a tie for his new ID badge photo that was taken on Oct. 22, the same day deputies posted it on Facebook.

So far, Chico has amassed more than 6,000 likes from Facebook commenters who love his look.

According to a report from Today.com, Chico has been working with his handler Corporal Robert Lees, for 4 1/2 years.

Bailey Myers, a spokesperson for OCSO told Today that “K-9 Chico is a valued member of our team and we were thrilled to see his picture bring smiles to so many faces.”

K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo. Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, October 22, 2020

